Once again, the Buffalo Bills‘ hopes were over before they could even get close to the Super Bowl. The team seemed to had a chance to finally beat the Chiefs in the playoffs, but Josh Allen and company were handed yet another elimination by Patrick Mahomes’ team.

Now it’s the third consecutive year that the Bills fail to make the AFC Championship Game, which they havent’ played since 2020 — when they were also knocked out by Kansas City.

Allen’s evolution in the league made everyone in Buffalo get their hopes up after years of misery, but it’s been more than three decades now since the Bills’ last played in a Super Bowl. Speaking to the media on Monday, the 27-year-old quarterback said that it will take an effort from everyone at the organization to get where they really want.

“All signs are still pointing up with this team. I know it feels bleak. And there’s probably going to be a lot of change. …. That’s nothing that I know, nor can I focus on, to be honest. I just got to continue to keep working hard and bringing the guys that are here along and keep trying to mesh everybody together. And it takes an entire organization … some good long looks in the mirror and conversations with people that are in and outside the building just asking, ‘What can I do more? What can I be better at,’ and learning and growing from that, and that’s exactly what I plan on doing,” Allen said, via ESPN.

Josh Allen still believes in succeeding with the Bills

After failing to do so in his rookie season, Allen has been to the playoffs in five consecutive years with the Bills, including four consecutive AFC East titles. But the franchise is craving for a Super Bowl success and many are concerned their championship window is closing. Allen, however, does not believe that.

“I believe in what we’ve got going on here and the people that are in charge,” he said. “I believe in myself. And that’ll never change.“

Now it’s time for another long offseason for the Bills, who need to figure out how to put all the pieces together to finally live up to their contender status. Their chances will always be there as long as they have Allen under center, but it seems that they need more than that to finally get their hands on the highly desired Vince Lombardi trophy.