Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have once again proven their doubters wrong. The Buffalo Bills felt that, for the first time, they would finally beat them in a playoff game, and Mahomes didn’t forget that while celebrating with his teammates in the locker room.

“They asked for it and they got what they asked for,” Mahomes said, via NFL Films. “But he [Andy Reid] said it. This s— ain’t done. We come back next week ready to go!”

It’s not hard to guess who Mahomes was referring to by “they”, though it may involve not only the Bills but also part of the media or fans that predicted Kansas City to lose in Mahomes’ first playoff game on the road.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, for instance, made headlines during the week for suggesting that the Chiefs superstar wouldn’t have it easy in front of a packed Highmark Stadium. In fact, he even dared to wish good luck to the two-time MVP.

“[Mahomes has] only been here once. So he’s never been here. Simple as that,” Dawkins said in regard to a game in 2020 played at an empty Highmark Stadium due to the pandemic, via ESPN. “Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. … The environment will be different, and not to say it’s in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I don’t care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I’ve ever had. We’re having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It’s cool. So good luck.”

Mahomes took note of those comments, especially of the last sentence. Just a few hours after taking down the Bills in Buffalo, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate the win with the caption “Good luck.”

A bigger challenge waits for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Mahomes may have delivered a performance for the ages in his first road playoff game, but now an even bigger challenge is upon his team. On Sunday, the Chiefs will play the #1 seed Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Bank Stadium for a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens arrived in the postseason as arguably the strongest contender in the AFC with one of the most dangerous offensive units in the entire league.

However, Mahomes and company seem to be thrilled about being overlooked despite being the reigning champions. Andy Reid’s team posted a 6-2 record on the road during the regular season, while the Ravens lost three games at home.