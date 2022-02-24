Now that the Washington Football Team has found its new name, it's also time they find a new starting quarterback. This is how Ron Rivera plans to kickstart the Commanders era.

NFL Rumors: This is how the Washington Commanders can get Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers

It's been a while since the Washington Commanders last had a solid quarterback. They completely ruined Robert Griffin III's career. Kirk Cousins was... Kirk Cousins, and Alex Smith was far from his prime there. Then, Ryan Fitzpatrick was barely able to put on the pads before Taylor Heinicke was called upon. As for Dwayne Haskins, we'd like to pretend that never happened.

Ron Rivera was called upon to build one of the strongest defenses in the nation. And, while it took them some time to find their groove last season, they finally showed some signs of promise in that regard.

So, again, the only thing holding Washington's 'new' team back is the most important position in today's game. That's why The Athletic reports that Rivera is set to try and land either Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

Ron Rivera Will Make An Aggressive Pitch To Land A Top-Tier Quarterback

(Transcript via Ben Standig of The Athletic)

“'We’d like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of (quarterbacks),' Rivera told The Athletic on Tuesday. 'We understand what the capital will take to bring a type (of) player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer.'

Fans by now have heard some version of the sales pitch uttered by Washington’s top football voice. Two 1,000-yard offensive weapons. A highly-rated offensive line. Significant defensive potential. The geographic appeal of living in the D.C. area. We’ll see if any game-changing veterans quarterbacks concur.

'For the most part, (the Bucs and Rams) were in place and went and got their quarterback,' Rivera said. 'I believe we have the makings of a good football team. We have to be able to have the pieces in place to say that, and I believe we do.'"

The QB carousel is set to be crazy in the offseason. Besides Rodgers and Wilson, players like Deshaun Watson, Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, and even the aforementioned Kirk Cousins could be on the move. Hopefully, the Commanders will finally find their guy.