Kirk Cousins arrived in the 2023 NFL season with the weight of the world on his shoulders. The veteran quarterback is in the final year of his contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and this may be his last opportunity to prove he can lead a Super Bowl contender.

There are reasons why Cousins has been the Vikings’ franchise quarterback for years and made the Pro Bowl on four occasions, but he has yet to make a deep postseason run with his team.

Things aren’t going according to plan this year, with Minnesota losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles in the first two weeks. However, things may change now that they added another offensive weapon.

Report: Vikings trade for RB Cam Akers

According to NFL insider of ESPN, Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings are getting running back Cam Akers from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange of multiple 2026 draft picks.

The 24-year-old has been in LA since 2020, when he was drafted out of Florida State with the 52nd overall pick. Though he missed much of the 2021 season due to injury, Akers recovered just in time to help the Rams win the 2022 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Akers was inactive in the Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, and Sean McVay later said he didn’t expect the running back to return to the team. Having started in only 15 out of 30 appearances with the Rams, Akers racked up 1,443 rushing yards in his four-year stint with the franchise, averaging 4 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns scored.