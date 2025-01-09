Trending topics:
NFL

Not Cowboys: Tyreek Hill has already selected his team for the 2025 season

Amid several rumors of his potential departure from the Miami Dolphins, it appears Tyreek Hill has already chosen his team for the 2025 NFL season—and it's not the Dallas Cowboys.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins

By Fernando Franco Puga

In recent days, Tyreek Hill announced his departure from the Miami Dolphins. Now, the talented wide receiver has chosen his next destination—and it’s not the Dallas Cowboys.

There is no doubt that Tyreek Hill remains one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He joined the Dolphins in 2022 after an outstanding tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, but his time in Miami has not met expectations.

Hill joined the Dolphins with hopes of achieving success with the AFC East squad. However, he fell short of those expectations and recently announced his departure from the club following several disappointing seasons.

Report: Tyreek Hill has already decided where he will play in 2025

After being eliminated from the 2024 NFL season, Tyreek Hill announced that he wouldn’t return to the Miami Dolphins. The team struggled to stay competitive throughout the campaign and relied on other results to make the playoffs.

NFL News: Dolphins send clear message to Tyreek Hill about his future amid trade rumors

NFL News: Dolphins send clear message to Tyreek Hill about his future amid trade rumors

While Hill’s individual stats have been impressive, personal accolades mean little to him without team success. For that reason, he stated he was leaving the Dolphins with immediate effect.

Following his announcement, several teams expressed interest in acquiring him. Micah Parsons, the star defensive end of the Dallas Cowboys, pitched the idea of Hill joining the Lone Star club to bolster Dak Prescott’s offense.

Despite being a top-tier wideout with many suitors, Hill has already decided where he will play in 2025—and it’s back in Miami.

Tyreek Hill, star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill, star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Dov Kleiman unveiled that Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, confirmed that the wide receiver is “fully committed” to the Dolphins and will stay for the 2025 season. Hill reportedly had a productive meeting with the front office, resolving several issues and convincing him to stay for at least one more year.

Can the Dolphins still trade Tyreek Hill?

Despite the positive meetings, Hill’s future with the Dolphins isn’t entirely certain. He appears somewhat uncomfortable with the club, and a compelling trade offer could tempt the Dolphins to move on.

NFL News: Cowboys star helps Jerry Jones recruit top wide receiver for Dak Prescott

NFL News: Cowboys star helps Jerry Jones recruit top wide receiver for Dak Prescott

Reports suggest teams like the Cowboys or the Commanders might be interested in Hill. However, it ultimately depends on the Dolphins’ stance and whether they are committed to keeping him for another season.

