Hurricanes, Capitals, and Utah’s reported untouchables emerge in potential Dylan Larkin trade

Dylan Larkin trade rumors continue to swirl, as several potential suitors—including the Hurricanes, Capitals, and Mammoth—reportedly have untouchable assets.

Trade speculation continues to swirl around Dylan Larkin and his impending exit from the Detroit Red Wings. Following reports that the Minnesota Wild have tabled the strongest offer to date, new details have emerged regarding which assets the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and Utah Mammoth are unwilling to part with in potential negotiations.

Speaking on Morning Cuppa Hockey, NHL insider David Pagnotta noted that Carolina refuses to move its top young core, Washington has taken the Protas brothers off the table, and Utah has no interest in dealing Tij Iginla or Caleb Desnoyers.

While interim Red Wings general manager Shawn Horcoff has reiterated his stance on navigating Larkin’s 10-team approved trade list, urgency continues to mount among prospective suitors as the 2026–27 regular season presses forward.

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With Larkin’s trade protection complicating matters—including reports that the Boston Bruins are among the clubs on his no-trade list—Pagnotta’s update on Carolina, Washington, and Utah adds another layer of uncertainty to the market for Detroit’s former captain.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Do the Hurricanes, Capitals, or Mammoth have other assets to offer for Larkin?

Carolina can absorb Larkin’s cap hit outright and build an offer around top defenseman Alexander Nikishin to immediately bolster Detroit’s blue line. The Hurricanes could round out the package with middle-six center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, prospects like Bradley Nadeau, and multiple first-round picks.

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With young stars Aliaksei Protas and Ryan Leonard reportedly off-limits, Washington would likely have to anchor a deal around top-six center Dylan Strome to balance cap and roster space. Secondary pieces like Ivan Miroshnichenko or Rasmus Sandin would also be required, though the overall appeal for Detroit is far steeper.

Even with Logan Cooley untouchable, Utah offers the deepest blend of ready-now centers—such as Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, or Vincent Trocheck—and blue-chip prospects. Attaching high-end young talent like Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But, or Tij Iginla gives the Mammoth the strongest combination of immediate help and long-term upside.

How much time has Larkin missed?

Larkin missed Detroit’s first two games of the 2026–27 season due to an upper-body injury sustained during off-ice training. He returned for Game 3 on October 6 and appeared in 10 consecutive contests before exiting the lineup again.

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The 30-year-old center has now missed the Red Wings’ last seven games—roughly two weeks—after being suspended without pay on October 29. Following his offseason trade request and the stripping of his captaincy, Larkin informed management he would no longer play until moved, leaving him on the non-roster list indefinitely.

Key takeaways

Hurricanes, Capitals, and Utah are reportedly involved in trade talks for former captain Dylan Larkin.

are reportedly involved in trade talks for former captain Dylan Larkin. Aliaksei Protas and Ryan Leonard are reportedly off-limits in Washington Capitals trade negotiations.

are reportedly off-limits in Washington Capitals trade negotiations. Logan Cooley is reportedly untouchable in potential Utah Mammoth trade negotiations for Dylan Larkin.