Cam Skattebo admits he needs to step up after NY Giants tried to land RB in the trade deadline

Cam Skattebo has to prove his value to the New York Giants after the team tried to bring a new running back.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is taking full accountability for his early-season performance following a quiet NFL trade deadline. General manager Joe Schoen aggressively pursued backfield reinforcements, including Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson, before Tuesday’s deadline passed without a move.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Skattebo acknowledged the front office’s urgency and welcomed the challenge to elevate his game. “I’ve got to play better, simple as that… I would be skeptical too if my running back was going for 60 yards per game and not exploding out,” Skattebo said.

Skattebo also added that “when a team looks to add at your position, you take that personally and go prove why you belong.” Earlier reports revealed how Malik Nabers opened up about his knee injury rehab process. Similarly, Skattebo is working through his own physical hurdles to re-establish himself as New York’s workhorse.

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Skattebo’s ankle injury in 2025 has taken its toll

The lingering effects of the severe ankle injury Skattebo suffered during his 2025 rookie season have clearly impacted his early-season burst. While his trademark physicality between the tackles remains intact, regaining his top-end lateral agility and cutback speed has been a gradual grind.

All eyes will be on Cam Skattebo tonight. He's returning from a hamstring injury and is well aware the Giants tried to trade for a RB. Final 9 games are huge for his future.



"I would be skeptical too if my running back was going for 60 yards per game and not exploding out," he… pic.twitter.com/SiOeYjrjnR — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 12, 2026

Additionally, a recent hamstring strain forced him to miss Week 9. This makes it a tougher challenge of finding a consistent rhythm behind the offensive line. Head coach John Harbaugh has balanced Skattebo’s workload alongside veteran Devin Singletary to protect his lower-body durability down the stretch.

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Skattebo’s potential is still something to monitor

Despite his uneven start, Skattebo’s punishing running style and pass-catching versatility still give him upside in Harbaugh’s run-first scheme. His 124-yard breakout performance against the Texans demonstrated how effectively he can wear down opposing defenses when healthy.

With Tyrone Tracy Jr. still sidelined and no external additions arriving at the deadline, the backfield belongs entirely to Skattebo. Delivering consistent efficiency over the final eight games will cement his long-term role as a cornerstone of New York’s offense.

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo took full accountability for his early-season performance following a quiet NFL trade deadline.

for his early-season performance following a quiet NFL trade deadline. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen pursued Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson before Tuesday.

before Tuesday. Cam Skattebo posted a 124-yard breakout performance against the Houston Texans earlier this fall.