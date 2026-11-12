Starting and backup QBs on NY Giants vs Commanders depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 10 TNF

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, with quarterback depth becoming a key storyline. Several injury concerns have added intrigue to the matchup and the decisions behind center.

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders are set for an NFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the division.

The matchup comes at an important point in the campaign, as the Giants enter the contest with a 5-2-1 record, while Washington is trying to gain ground at 2-5-1. QB availability has become an important storyline ahead of kickoff.

J.J. McCarthy is expected to lead the Giants’ offense, after suffering a hip pointer during Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. On the other side, the Commanders have Jayden Daniels leading their quarterback room.

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What is the Giants’ QB depth chart for Week 10?

J.J. McCarthy is the New York Giants’ starting quarterback for their Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders, with Jameis Winston listed as his backup.

J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants (Source: Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

He has earned the starting job since arriving in New York from the Vikings following Jaxson Dart‘s season-ending knee injury. He has won both of his starts, giving the team a 5-2-1 record and a strong position in the NFC East race.

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However, his availability became a talking point after Sunday’s 19-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. McCarthy suffered a hip pointer following a collision with linebacker Zack Baun and was forced to leave the game in the third quarter.

Head coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence that the quarterback would be ready for Thursday, and McCarthy subsequently participated fully in practice, according to the NFL’s Week 10 injury report.

Winston is therefore the primary alternative if McCarthy experiences any setbacks. He already demonstrated his value against Philadelphia, completing six of eight passes for 71 yards and leading a touchdown drive after replacing the starter.

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What is the Commanders’ QB depth chart for Week 10?

Jayden Daniels is the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback against the New York Giants, with Marcus Mariota serving as his backup and Athan Kaliakmanis listed third on the depth chart.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Daniels remains the centerpiece of the offense, and his presence is particularly important for a Commanders team looking to improve its 2-5-1 record. The former No. 2 overall pick has dealt with injury concerns during the season.

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There was some attention surrounding Daniels’ left elbow earlier in the week, but the latest information was encouraging. He participated fully in practice and did not carry a game-status designation for Thursday’s matchup.

Mariota, meanwhile, provides an experienced alternative. The veteran quarterback has spent several seasons in the NFL as both a starter and a backup, making him an important insurance option if the starter cannot finish the game.

Key takeaways

J.J. McCarthy will start at quarterback for the New York Giants in Week 10.

at quarterback for the New York Giants in Week 10. Jameis Winston is listed as the New York Giants’ backup quarterback behind J.J. McCarthy.

is listed as the New York Giants’ backup quarterback behind J.J. McCarthy. Jayden Daniels starts for the Washington Commanders, with Marcus Mariota serving as his backup.