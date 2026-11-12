Malik Nabers opens up about knee injury rehab process as WR shines for NY Giants in 2026 NFL season

As he continues to shine in the 2026 NFL season, Malik Nabers details how his knee injury rehab was prior to coming back to the New York Giants active roster.

New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers delivered an honest reflection on the grueling recovery that brought him back to the gridiron this fall. After suffering a devastating knee injury during the 2025 NFL season, the dynamic playmaker has reclaimed his status as New York’s elite offensive weapon.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Nabers admitted the lengthy rehabilitation process tested his patience and mental resolve every single day. The former first-round pick emphasized that he “kind of lost myself in the process.”

Earlier reports explored how the NY Giants mindset explained the decision of not making moves at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. Having Nabers healthy and thriving on the perimeter gave general manager Joe Schoen the confidence to stand pat and trust New York’s existing offensive core.

Advertisement

Malik Nabers’ stats in 2026 NFL season so far

Nabers has wasted zero time re-establishing himself as the focal point of the offense through the first half of the 2026 NFL season. Nabers serves as the undisputed WR1. He consistently leads the roster in targets, receptions, and receiving yards while stretching opposing secondaries vertically.

Malik Nabers across 8 quarters with JJ McCarthy:



22 targets

16 receptions

254 receiving yards



All eyes on you, Mikey Standrealstill 😪 pic.twitter.com/D1Sf18HOLz — Underdog (@Underdog) November 12, 2026

His dominant form mirrors the explosive trajectory he set during his historic 2024 rookie campaign. He hauled in 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns back then. Nabers continues to win contested catches on the boundary and generate dangerous yards after the catch.

Advertisement

Nabers has still had to nurse his knee

Despite his impressive on-field production, Nabers acknowledged that managing his knee remains an ongoing priority throughout the grueling regular-season schedule. Head coach John Harbaugh and the athletic training staff have carefully monitored his practice repetitions.

Furthermore, Nabers noted that postgame recovery routines require extra ice, mobility work, and soft-tissue treatment. Balancing heavy Sunday target shares with smart midweek load management ensures the Giants’ most explosive receiver stays fresh for a potential postseason run.

Key takeaways

The wideout reflected on his grueling recovery from a devastating 2025 knee injury .

. Malik Nabers admitted he “kind of lost myself in the process” during rehabilitation.

during rehabilitation. Malik Nabers recorded 109 catches for 1,204 yards during his 2024 rookie campaign.