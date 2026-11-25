Malik Nabers played an active role in the New York Giants’ most recent victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

The New York Giants’ most recent victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which increased their odds in the NFC East, featured a noteworthy moment on the sideline. Malik Nabers was caught on camera being held back by Jameis Winston in what many believed to be an apparent argument. However, the wide receiver himself stepped in to clear things up and put the speculation to rest.

“I vaguely remember it,” Nabers recently said, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. “But, I mean, I just remember me saying, ‘I’m good. I’m good. I wanna get back to watching the defense play.’ And that was really all, I think.

“Everything was going on, I was just telling the offense, ‘Let’s go, let’s go,’ I think. Jameis kind of [was] trying to calm me down, but I was fine. So I was just telling him, ‘I’m good. I’m good. I just wanna watch the game.’”

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Many speculated that he had been involved in some sort of argument with a member of the coaching staff or even one of his Giants teammates. However, Nabers quickly put the rumors to rest, making it clear that everything is perfectly fine.

Something up with Malik Nabers https://t.co/SuycDTU5Y4 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 23, 2026

Nabers remains the most powerful weapon in the passing game

Malik Nabers stayed right at the center of New York’s passing attack in Week 11, hauling in 7 of his 12 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown to help the Giants edge out the Jaguars 23–18.

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Even against tight coverage from Travis Hunter, Nabers led the team in receiving and grabbed J.J. McCarthy’s lone touchdown pass—his first trip to the end zone since Week 5. Now sitting at 65 catches for 747 yards and 3 scores on the year, he remains by far the Giants’ deadliest weapon through the air.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants catches a pass.

What’s next for the Giants?

At a crucial point in the season, the Giants remain firmly in control of the NFC East, leading the division with a 6-3-1 record. Now, John Harbaugh and the G-Men face the following matchups as they look to further solidify their position at the top of the division.

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Week 12, @ Indianapolis Colts – November 29

Week 13, vs San Francisco 49ers – December 6

Week 14, @ Seattle Seahawks – December 13

Week 15, vs Cleveland Browns – December 20

Week 16, @ Detroit Lions – December 28

Key takeaways

Malik Nabers revealed there was no altercation on Giants’ sideline during Week 11 game vs Jaguars.

on Giants’ sideline during Week 11 game vs Jaguars. Nabers hauled 7 of his 12 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown .

. New York Giants will visit Indianapolis Colts on Week 12.