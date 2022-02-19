Brian Flores, who until this season was the Head coach of the Miami Dolphins, was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers to be part of their coaching staff. Find out here what position Flores will occupy in the Steelers.

After three seasons as Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores will leave the Florida team and head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he will have a new role different from the one he had until now. Check out here what will be the position that he will occupy in the Steelers.

Brian Flores was fired just a month ago from the Dolphins after having a total record in the three seasons as coach of 24 wins and 25 losses. This was the first experience as a Head Coach for Brian Flores, who was on the New England Patriots coaching staff for 14 years in different positions.

After the announcement, the current Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, was enthusiastic about the arrival of the former Miami Dolphins coach. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team”, Tomlin said about Flores' arrival.

What will be the position of Brian Flores?

The position that Brian Flores will hold as a new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff will be Senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. About this, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said that: “I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL”.

