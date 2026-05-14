Ravens’ schedule for 2026 NFL season: Baltimore’s home and road opponents

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into another high-stakes season with Lamar Jackson facing a schedule packed with AFC North battles, playoff rematches and difficult road environments across the NFL in 2026.

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into the 2026 NFL season with another brutal road to the playoffs, as Lamar Jackson and his teammates prepare for marquee clashes against AFC contenders and fierce division rivals.

They once again face a demanding AFC North schedule, but the team’s list of opponents also includes several heavyweight matchups against contenders from across the conference and beyond.

The road schedule could be even more challenging. Trips to face teams like the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions will test Jesse Minter‘s roster, which remains built to compete for a Super Bowl.

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Who will the Ravens face during the 2026 NFL season?

The Baltimore Ravens will face all three AFC North rivals twice during the 2026 season, while also taking on the AFC South and NFC South as part of the National Football League’s rotating scheduling formula.

Devontez Walker #81 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a touchdown (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

They are scheduled to play eight home games and nine road games because AFC teams receive the extra away game in even-numbered seasons. That means the team will once again deal with several difficult road environments while trying to stay among the AFC’s top Super Bowl contenders.

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Baltimore’s home schedule includes several marquee matchups at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the top AFC non-division games of the year.

The Ravens will also play outside the US as they will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil in Week 3, giving them one of the NFL’s marquee international games of the 2026 season.

Home opponents

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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Away opponents