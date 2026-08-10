NY Yankees’ Brian Cashman provides significant update on Aaron Judge’s return

Several weeks have already passed since Aaron Judge’s injury, which kept him off the field at a crucial point in the MLB season. According to Brian Cashman via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, the New York Yankees star will start doing light activities.

“He’s now been cleared to start doing light activities and get into that conditioning mode. So hopefully, you know, when we were able to get to the finish line at some point with him, and he obviously believes he’s going to be back. I think the doctors believe he’ll be back for us,” the General Manager revealed.

“We just want to make sure that getting him back in one condition cleared is what we want, but we need the whole engine firing on all cylinders. We don’t need him to blow a tire elsewhere because of the downtime and the lack of conditioning… So he’s got to be properly tuned up, so we can get the player we expect when he’s ready to go.”

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These are excellent news for Aaron Boone’s team, which sits second in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays. It will be a matter of seeing when Judge will finally be able to start playing alongside his teammates as they try to enter the playoffs at full strength. The good news didn’t stop there though, as the Yankees also heard an encouraging update from Cody Bellinger.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees bats against the Athletics.

What injury did Judge suffer?

Judge has been sidelined since May 31 after sustaining a stress fracture in his right rib, an injury caused by repeated mechanical stress that temporarily halted another productive campaign. Prior to going on the injured list, the three-time AL MVP had posted 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .907 OPS with a .248 batting average across 59 games, serving as the central power threat in the middle of New York’s order.

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His prolonged absence has exposed notable depth issues in the Yankees‘ lineup, leading to a significant drop in team run production and operational firepower throughout June and July. Therefore, having Judge at full strength might be crucial for the Yankees come playoff time.

What’s next for the Yankees?

Following an off day on August 10, the Bronx Bombers face a crucial stretch with three upcoming series against American League opponents. They begin at home with a three-game interdivision matchup against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium (August 11–13).

The team then hits the road for a key six-game AL East road trip, starting with a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre (August 14–16), followed immediately by a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (August 18–20).