Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami can suffer Leagues Cup exit before playing vs Leon

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi could be eliminated from the 2026 Leagues Cup before even playing their Matchday 3 fixture against Liga MX side Club Leon.

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami play their final card this Wednesday, August 12, against Leon at Nu Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2026 Leagues Cup. However, a victory against the Liga MX side might not be enough for the Herons to reach the quarterfinals.

The Florida team needs a combination of results to stay alive in the tournament featuring Liga MX and MLS clubs. A specific sequence of outcomes could eliminate Inter Miami from the Leagues Cup on Tuesday, a day before their game against Leon.

Jose Armando Rodriguez, who covers the team for Deporte Total, notes that if Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Columbus tie—even if they lose on penalties—and Real Salt Lake defeat Juarez, Messi’s team will be unable to secure a top-four finish in Group B, which is necessary to make the knockout phase.

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How Inter Miami started in the Leagues Cup

The Florida club began its participation with a convincing 4-2 victory over Atletico de San Luis, but fell 1-2 to Monterrey on the second matchday. That defeat severely complicated its aspirations, as qualification no longer depends solely on what Guillermo Hoyos’ team does.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Leagues Cup Phase One match.

The 2026 Leagues Cup competition system establishes that the 18 Liga MX clubs compete in Group A, while the 18 MLS teams compete in Group B. Each side plays three matches against opponents from the opposing league.

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A victory awards three points, while a draw gives one point to each team and an additional point to the penalty shootout winner. At the end of this phase, the top four teams from each league advance to the quarterfinals.

That is where the problem lies for Inter Miami. After two matchdays, the Herons have three points and need to win their final match to reach six. But even with a victory against Leon, Leo Messi’s team depend on favorable results in other matches to claim one of the four available spots for MLS clubs.

What is complicating Inter Miami’s path

The Group B landscape highlights the difficulty. Austin FC, Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire, Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, and FC Dallas have six points, meaning Inter Miami need these teams to drop points on the final matchday.

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Additionally, LAFC has five points, and Real Salt Lake has four, while Nashville SC, Portland Timbers, NYCFC, Philadelphia Union, Orlando City, Seattle Sounders, and San Diego FC also have three points.