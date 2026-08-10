NY Rangers reportedly among frontrunners for Patrik Laine as Canadiens give up

Patrik Laine's future in the NHL remains uncertain after his contract with the Montreal Canadiens came to an end. However, the New York Rangers are reportedly among the most likely suitors.

Not much has transpired around Patrik Laine and his future in the NHL now that he’s become an unrestricted free agent (UFA). The Montreal Canadiens have no interest in re-signing him, but there may be other organizations keen on giving the Finn another shot. The New York Rangers, for example, could benefit from adding such a scoring threat.

According to Herb Zurkowsky from the Montreal Gazette, the Rangers are one of the teams linked to Laine ever since free agency began in the NHL on July 1. Over a month has passed and not much progress has been made, but the Blueshirts could still be looking into the veteran winger.

When it comes to Laine, such a slow-cooking process was to be expected. Laine only played five games for the Canadiens last season and underwent core muscle surgery, so there are a lot of questions that need answering before any team makes him a contract offer.

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If the once-lethal sniper can brush those concerns aside and prove himself, he could be an intriguing addition for a team like New York. That’s still a big if, and at a time when the Blueshirts need to bring certainties onto the roster rather than more question marks.

Patrik Laine at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Do the Rangers need Laine?

Laine would bring many questions of his own if he were to sign in Manhattan. He has appeared in just 75 games over the past three seasons, which should raise concerns for any front office and coaching staff. However, there may be reason to believe the rest he had throughout the 2025-26 NHL campaign could pay off. Maybe Laine could come into the 2026-27 season energized. And for the Rangers, he could be a key addition.

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Realistically, if he is at his best, Laine could be a 15-to-25-goal player for New York. As things stand, a third-line role would work best for both sides, with Laine also chiming in on the power play, where his sniper’s abilities would make him a headache for opponents.

However, it’s all potential. Everybody in the NHL knows what Laine is capable of in his prime; the gist of the problem is that Laine seems long gone from his peak form. It might take some time to get Laine back to playing with confidence, and an anxious market like New York may not give him that luxury. If the price is right, the Blueshirts could add Laine on a prove-it deal. The Rangers aren’t the only ones with that line of thought, however.

Maple Leafs showing interest

As reported by Zurkowsky, the Toronto Maple Leafs are another team interested in Laine. The Leafs’ appearance is unsurprising, considering they’ve been linked to Laine for some time now.

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Still, it’s noteworthy that the interest remains the same despite the recent front-office overhaul in Hogtown. The Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Philadelphia Flyers are other franchises reportedly considering Laine.