Red Wings reportedly still have a way out of Dylan Larkin’s trade request

The Detroit Red Wings don't have a plethora of options with captain Dylan Larkin pushing for a trade, but the best course of action may be to heal the rift and start fresh.

The Detroit Red Wings are at a crossroads and have been since Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of the organization. Steve Yzerman stated that the trade demand was made shortly after the 2025-26 NHL season ended, with the Wings missing the playoffs for the 10th straight time.

Yzerman is no longer at the helm, yet Larkin is digging his heels in after asking out. However, with no team willing to match Detroit’s high asking price, the Red Wings face a major problem in trade talks. According to a report, the Red Wings’ best option is to make amends with their captain. How realistic that is, however, is another question.

“The best course still seems to be a reconciliation,” Helene St. James wrote on an article on Detroit Free Press about the Red Wings’ situation with Larkin. St. James also noted how cap-friendly Larkin’s contract is, and all signs point to retaining Larkin being much wiser than parting with the captain.

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Larkin won’t budge, at least for now

Unfortunately for the Red Wings, their captain has made up his mind—or so it seems. Larkin is tired of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs and signing up for déjà vu season after season. However, Larkin was also sick and tired of the direction the front office took and its approach to trade deadlines and free agency.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

With Yzerman gone from his role as general manager and a new hire on deck, Detroit could take a significant step toward a peaceful solution with its upset star. That’s another reason why the Red Wings won’t trade Larkin until a new GM is in place.

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That, and the fact that assistant GM Shawn Horcoff (currently handling day-to-day tasks) doesn’t have access to the red button that could complete the blockbuster trade ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

Red Wings may avoid trading Larkin

As long as Larkin is signed to a contract in Motor City, the Winged Wheel will keep at least one bit of hope. If no suitable offer comes through, the Wings will explore the options that are actually up to them, and it’s clear which is the best alternative.

If Larkin walks back his trade request, it would still take some time for him to rebuild his relationship with the devoted fan base, but that’s a problem for future Larkin.

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For the time being, the Red Wings must take things one step at a time. Finding their next GM is paramount, as it will go a long way toward either making a truce with Larkin or burning that bridge to the ground.