Benfica vs Academico Viseu: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Primeira Liga match on August 9, 2026

Benfica host Academico Viseu at Estadio da Luz for matchday 1 of the Primeira Liga as they look to start the competition in the best possible way. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Benfica vs Academico Viseu Tournament Primeira Liga Date Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT TV Channel beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Benfica TV INT

How to watch Benfica vs Academico Viseu in the USA

Fans will be able to watch this match on TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanol, but there are also streaming options where they can catch the game, which are fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and Benfica TV INT.

Can I watch Benfica vs Academico Viseu for free?

Yes, you can watch Benfica vs Academico Viseu for free in the USA by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided you are an eligible new subscriber. The trial includes access to the channels carrying the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Benfica sit in third place in the standings and head into this league debut with mixed feelings. Their close to last season included two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five matches, an irregular performance for a club with its aspirations.

Andreas Schjelderup of Benfica.

However, at home, the story was different: 11 wins and six draws without knowing defeat in the league. With Marco Silva in charge, the goal is to turn that domestic solidity into general consistency.

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Academico Viseu return to the first division after securing promotion as runners-up of Liga Portugal 2. The team managed by Rui Ferreira has been characterized by a solid and pragmatic defensive approach, a key tool to compete in a higher tier. And they look to start on the right foot against one of the heavyweights.

What time is the Benfica vs Academico Viseu match?

The Primeira Liga match will be played on Saturday, August 9, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:30 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:30 PM