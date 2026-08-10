John Harbaugh brings NY Giants relief with updates on Abdul Carter, Francis Mauigoa

The New York Giants suffered a scare as Abdul Carter and Francis Mauigoa didn't practice, but head coach John Harbaugh brought peace to the team.

It could’ve been a disastrous day for the New York Giants as Abdul Carter didn’t train and 10th overall pick Francis Mauigoa had to be checked by the medical team. However, John Harbaugh calmed the waters during the press conference.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Mauigoa was check for a potential head/neck injury, but he even finished the practice. Harbaugh said he is fine. Mauigoa needs to be healthy as he is a key piece on the Giants offensive line.

Harbaugh also stated that it’s a hand/finger injury for Carter. However, same as Mauigoa, “He’s fine.” Carter could reportedly be back in practice on Tuesday’s session. Carter is arguably the best pass rusher on the team.

Advertisement

Harbaugh knows football is won in the trenches

Harbaugh is an old school coach. He knows the offensive and defensive lines win football games. Hence, he should be ecstatic that his franchise tackles and star pass rusher are both dealing with some minor inconveniences and not serious injuries.

Abdul Carter #51 of the New York Giants

For Mauigoa, he has to protect Jaxson Dart with his life. Dart is a bit of a wild man and he is eager to improvise. Hence, Mauigoa needs to stay put for plenty of time while Dart does his job. As for Carter, he started just six games and had four sacks. There’s more to be expected from him.

Advertisement

Are Mauigoa and Carter starters?

Mauigoa is expected to start for the Giants right from the get-go. After all, he is a top 10 pick that send Dexter Lawrence from the Giants to the Bengals, who are impressed with him.

As for Carter, given that the base that the Giants use is a 3-4 formation, he should be able to slide in as the right outside linebacker. However, he’ll have to battle Kayvon Thibodeaux for that spot.