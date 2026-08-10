NY Yankees hear encouraging update from Cody Bellinger as Aaron Judge keeps making progress

The worst may be over for the New York Yankees, as Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge continue to take key steps toward full returns in the 2026 MLB season.

For the time being, the New York Yankees must make do with what they have, and that means struggling offensively day in and day out. However, it may not be long before that becomes a thing of the past, as Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge are putting in the work to return during the 2026 MLB campaign.

According to Bellinger’s latest statement, the Bronx Bombers have reason to be excited. And with Aaron Boone providing an update on Judge’s return to action, the sun may finally be coming out for the Pinstripers. And right on time, as the MLB postseason rises on the horizon.

“I’m feeling good,” Bellinger told media, via RotoBaller, after taking part in batting practice during the weekend series against the Atlanta Braves. “I feel like I’m right on track.“

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Bellinger’s injury status

Bellinger has been out of the Yankees’ lineup since being placed on the 10-day injured list (IL) on July 26. Dealing with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, it’s been over two weeks since Bellinger suited up for the Pinstripers.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

However, he’s ramped up his routine, taking part in batting practice, as well as running and throwing during practice. The initial expectation was for the former MVP and three-time All-Star to miss four to six weeks. Bellinger has been testing that timeline and may be back sooner.

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New York will take every precaution, as it understands how valuable Bellinger will be come October, but if the offense continues to struggle as it has as of late, the Yankees may send the star slugger out to the plate sooner. Judge will take longer to get back in action, but both are trending in the right direction, and the Bronx Bombers have reason to believe.

NY Yankees struggling without Bellinger and Judge

For the time being, the pitching rotation of Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole will have to keep up their good work. With the headaches at the plate, New York’s best shot right now is by putting itself in low-scoring games.

So far, so good. But the sooner players like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham can wake up, the better. If not, the Yankees may be left out to dry, waiting for Bellinger and Judge’s heroic returns while letting superb performances at the mound go to waste.