Is Cam Skattebo playing today for NY Giants vs Commanders on TNF in 2026 NFL Week 10?

As the New York Giants play the Washington Commanders in Week 10, all eyes are on whether Cam Skattebo plays on Thursday Night Football.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo will play tonight against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The running back missed Week 9 while nursing a hamstring injury suffered in Houston, yet he practiced without any designation this week.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed earlier this week that the dynamic rusher is fully cleared to handle his normal workload. Earlier reports detailed how John Harbaugh provided a positive update on Cam Skattebo ahead of the NY Giants TNF game vs Commanders in Week 10.

Consequently, New York regains its top offensive engine for a crucial NFC East divisional showdown at MetLife Stadium. Skattebo returns just in time to spark a ground attack that struggled badly without him in Philadelphia.

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The Giants ended up empty-handed at the deadline at RB

General manager Joe Schoen aggressively pursued backfield upgrades before Tuesday’s trade deadline passed without a single transaction. New York submitted a formal offer for Jonathan Taylor and even inquired about Bijan Robinson, yet no deal came to fruition.

Cam Skattebo out to prove New York Giants don’t need Jonathan Taylor



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Therefore, the front office enters the stretch run relying entirely on internal depth pieces alongside veteran Devin Singletary. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. still on injured reserve, Skattebo remains the undisputed bellcow in Harbaugh’s run-heavy system. He’ll have to thrive against the Commanders if the G-Men want to win.

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Skattebo has a chance to impress in the second half

This quiet trade deadline hands Skattebo a prime opportunity to prove he belongs as a true franchise workhorse. The second-year pro has already ground out 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns across seven appearances this NFL season.

Furthermore, Skattebo posted a dominant 124-yard breakout performance against the Texans right before suffering his hamstring strain. Delivering similar explosive production over the final eight games will silence any remaining doubts inside the Giants front office.

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo will play tonight against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. New York Giants submitted a formal offer for Jonathan Taylor before Tuesday’s deadline passed.

before Tuesday’s deadline passed. Cam Skattebo has recorded 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns across seven appearances.