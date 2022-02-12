The next super bowl already have a place and date, the NFL has everything ready for what will be the next five years of the event. But the next Super Bowl will be hosted in a city steeped in football history.

Super Bowl LVII will be the big game of the 2022-23 NFL season, and like most Super Bowls it will be played in February. But that Super Bowl will be the perfect opportunity for a young quarterback who promises a lot for the city where the Super Bowl will be played.

The NFL is one step ahead with the next super bowls between 2023 and 2025, they know that it is better to plan like FIFA does in the long term than just waiting for the next season to decide where the Super Bowl will be hosted.

Miami metro area, New Orleans and Greater Los Angeles are the three locations with the most Super Bowls in the history of the big game. Miami leads among East and West coast cities with 11 Super Bowls alone.

Where will the Super Bowl LVII be played?

Super Bowl LVII will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the third time a Super Bowl has been played at State Farm Stadium, the home field of the Arizona Cardinals. Also, this will be the fourth super bowl in the Phoenix metro area.

When will the Super Bowl LVII be played?

The big game will be played on February 12, 2023, unless the NFL changes the date for some reason, but Super Bowl LVII is expected to be played in February 2023 at 6:30 PM (ET).

The new Super Bowl host city selection process radically changed during the 2021-22 season, as the NFL now unilaterally chooses the city where the Super Bowl will be hosted.

