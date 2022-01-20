Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams will face each other at the Raymond James Stadium in a match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams at the Raymond James Stadium in a game for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bucs, led by Tom Brady, are looking for their second Super Bowl victory in a row, but they need to go step by step. He had no problems by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in the Wild Card Round, but their next rivals won't be that easy to defeat.

The Rams finished the 2021-2022 NFL regular season with a loss to the San Fracisco 49ers, but showed everyone what they are really capable of by defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the Wild Card Round and eliminating them from the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Date

The match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams will be played on Sunday, January 23, at the Raymond James Stadium. Last time they met, the Rams won 34-24.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: NBC, NFL Game Pass.