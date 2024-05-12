The Chicago Bears are quite excited about their new stellar rookies. However, they might have to take a cautious approach with one of them after suffering an injury at rookie minicamp.

The Chicago Bears were perhaps the biggest winners of the NFL offseason. On top of adding D’Andre Swift and Austin Ekeler, they had the first and ninth picks in the NFL Draft.

As expected, they used the No. 1 selection to get QB Caleb Williams. Then, they made sure to get him an elite weapon on the same timeline, taking Washington star WR Rome Odunze.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Bears didn’t get to see their new weapon on the field on Saturday. According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, Odunze suffered a nagging hamstring injury and was forced to miss practice.

Rome Odunze Suffers Hamstring Injury

“Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze practiced on the first day of rookie minicamp in Chicago, but he is missing Day Two,” read the report. “The Bears announced today that Odunze is sitting out Saturday practice because of hamstring tightness.”

Rome Odunze of the Chicago Bears.

There’s Optimism In Chicago

Fortunately for the Bears and their fans, it doesn’t seem like the injury is too serious. Also, it seems like Odunze and Caleb Williams have already hit it off on the field:

“That comes after Odunze was on the practice field and looking good Friday, catching multiple passes from Caleb Williams — a combination the Bears hope will continue for many years to come,” Smith added. “From all indications, Odunze’s hamstring issue is not serious, and the decision to hold him out is more about playing it safe than about any concern about a long-term injury.”

This is perhaps the most exciting time to be a Chicago Bears fan. So, it only made sense that the team decided to take a cautious approach with one of their faces of the future.

The Bears will most likely be the most improved team in the league last season, and while the NFC North Division is stacked with talent, they have to like their chances against anybody.