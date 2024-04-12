Montez Sweat, star defensive end of the Chicago Bears, has sent a huge warning to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Montez Sweat has experienced the fervor of playing for the Chicago Bears in just six months. Now, the defensive end has issued a huge warning to their top rivals in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers, ahead of the upcoming season.

It is known that the Packers and the Bears have a huge rivalry. In recent years, Chicago has been unable to find success, while Green Bay has been a very consistent team lately.

However, it seems like things could change this year. The Bears have built a competitive roster for the 2024 NFL season, with two picks in the first round that will improve it even more.

Montez Sweat sends warning to the Packers for the 2024 season

Are the Bears finally making a comeback? It appears so. Chicago has faced challenges in recent years, struggling to maintain competitiveness. However, there’s optimism that their fortunes will turn around in the upcoming campaign.

The NFC North appears highly promising this year, with all four teams showing strong competitiveness. The Bears, in particular, seem poised for one of their most promising seasons in recent memory, and their players are keenly aware of the potential ahead.

Montez Sweat, who joined the Bears last year, is confident that his teamwill not only dominate the NFC North, but will also take control of all their games against the Packers.

“I’m letting you know right now, man, I’m not losing to Green Bay this year,” Sweat told the Green Light podcast hosted by Chris Long, via NFL.com. “I can’t do it, I can’t do it, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year. We’ve created a real rivalry over there.”

In just six months with the Bears, Sweat registered six sacks and one forced fumble in the nine games he played. Chicago is definitely building a very competitive team for the next season.