Tyreek Hill reunion with Chiefs might not happen soon as Andy Reid could trade for another star WR ahead of 2026 NFL deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a wide receiver. It might not be Tyreek Hill.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ ongoing search for wide receiver reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline has dominated league discourse. With Rashee Rice’s long-term injury and the offense seeking vertical efficiency, several high-profile playmakers have surfaced in media reports, including a potential Tyreek Hill reunion, Colts slot weapon Josh Downs, and Brian Thomas Jr. However, during a recent appearance on FOX Sports’ First Things First, former NFL wideout Greg Jennings pitched a surprising blockbuster target that left the panel stunned: Houston Texans star receiver Nico Collins.

The proposal caught co-host Nick Wright by surprise, but after evaluating Houston’s recent roster moves and standings trajectory, Wright acknowledged the hypothetical deal as a legitimate long-shot scenario worth monitoring for the Chiefs.

Jennings’ argument centers on Houston’s evolving receiver room following their recent acquisition of Marvin Harrison Jr. via trade from the Arizona Cardinals. With the 2-5 Texans struggling to stay afloat in the AFC South standings and holding substantial draft capital investments, Jennings suggested that another loss before the November 10 trade deadline could force Houston’s front office to consider liquidating veteran contracts.

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Will Chiefs trade for WR?

Many reports have mentioned that’s imminent. Nico Collins could be that option. While the likelihood of Houston trading their No. 1 wide receiver remains slim, inserting Collins into Andy Reid’s offense would instantly create the most formidable receiving corps in football alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Several key factors explain why a potential move for Collins would eliminate Kansas City’s interest in Tyreek Hill:

Inadvertent Roster Depth: Following the trade for Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston possesses depth at WR, potentially making Collins’ contract negotiable if the Texans pivot toward a full re-tool.

Following the trade for Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston possesses depth at WR, potentially making Collins’ contract negotiable if the Texans pivot toward a full re-tool. Immediate Prime Production: Unlike Hill, who remains in long-term rehabilitation following major knee reconstruction, Collins is in his physical prime and capable of serving as a true X-receiver immediately.

Unlike Hill, who remains in long-term rehabilitation following major knee reconstruction, Collins is in his physical prime and capable of serving as a true X-receiver immediately. Long-Term Asset Allocation: Acquiring Collins would require premium draft capital—likely starting with a first-round pick—which would absorb all of Kansas City’s available trade resources and rule out secondary veteran signings.

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How likely is a Nico Collins trade before the deadline?

Despite the buzz generated on First Things First, executing a trade for Collins presents massive organizational hurdles for both franchises. Houston general manager Nick Caserio signed Collins to a three-year extension, and the front office considers him a fundamental piece alongside young quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Furthermore, with Houston attempting to integrate Harrison Jr. into their offensive scheme, trading away their established primary target mid-season would significantly handicap Stroud’s development down the stretch.

Unless Houston suffers a catastrophic collapse over the next two weeks and receives an unprecedented multi-pick offer from Brett Veach, Collins will almost certainly remain in Texas. However, Jennings’ proposal highlights the growing urgency in Kansas City to secure an elite perimeter weapon before the trade market closes.

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Will Chiefs go after Tyreek Hill?

In this scenario, it’s highly unlikely. Many reports suggest the Chiefs are looking for other options. A main reason for that is all the uncertainty surrounding Hill’s recovery process from his knee injury.

Key takeaways