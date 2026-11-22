Tyreek Hill remains a free agent and is looking for a new opportunity in the NFL following a devastating knee injury.

Tyreek Hill remains one of the most coveted free agents in the NFL, and a recent injury update regarding his recovery suggests that a potential return is within reach. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the wide receiver is just a few weeks away from receiving medical clearance, meaning potential suitors should be paying close attention.

The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed Josh Downs ahead of the trade deadline, making their receiving corps appear to be complete. However, given Cheetah‘s history with Chiefs Kingdom, the door may not be completely closed on a potential reunion.

What about the Dolphins? Their top wide receivers are Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas, and Malik Washington, meaning a potential return for Hill to South Florida would provide a significant boost to their offense. However, Jeff Hafley’s team has yet to show any clear intentions of pursuing his services.

Advertisement

The serious injury appears to be behind him

Tyreek Hill is finally starting to put one of the nastiest injuries of his career behind him, after dislocating his left knee and tearing multiple ligaments—including his ACL—during a game against the Jets back in September 2025. That devastating hit required two surgeries and eventually led to the Dolphins releasing him in February 2026, kicking off a grueling, year-plus rehab process that even saw him fly out to Germany to work with Usain Bolt’s renowned sports doctor.

Tyreek Hill #10 while playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Now a free agent, Hill’s agent says he’s been working tirelessly and looks in good shape, putting the 32-year-old speedster right on the cusp of a late-season NFL comeback.

Advertisement

Is there an estimated return date for Hill?

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding when Cheetah could put his helmet back on, his recovery appears to be progressing well, and the wide receiver continues to count down the days. That said, many expect Hill could return to the field in December, despite the uncertainty surrounding whether any team is interested in acquiring his services.

Key takeaways