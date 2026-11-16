Tyreek Hill is still providing updates on his NFL return with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and other possible suitors.

Free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill offered an encouraging update on his grueling knee recovery as he prepares for a late-season NFL comeback. Sidelined since September 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs and other possible suitors should be watching closely.

Hill has undergone two surgeries since the devastating injury and continues rebuilding explosive lower-body power. Agent Drew Rosenhaus recently confirmed that the 32-year-old playmaker sits just weeks away from receiving full medical clearance to sign with a contender.

Hill has been long-linked to a return to the Chiefs. However, Kansas City traded for Josh Downs at the trade deadline. Hill is a very different wideout stylistically that could provide the Chiefs with a vertical weapon.

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Hill is a cheap player with very high upside for any team interested

Signing an unrestricted free agent midseason requires zero compensation, making Hill an attractive low-risk gamble for playoff-bound front offices. Coming off a 14-month layoff and recent off-field legal scrutiny, Hill will likely accept an incentive-filled veteran minimum contract.

Went overseas to work with the Doc who’s helped some of the GOATs.



The comeback continues. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/OFChp416Ua — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 16, 2026

Even at 85% of his trademark speed, Hill’s horizontal burst and deep tracking skills can immediately stress defensive coordinators. Few available veterans possess five 1,200-yard seasons and proven NFL championship pedigree.

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Top three teams that should look for a vertical weapon like Hill

Kansas City Chiefs: Despite trading for Josh Downs and seeing Rashee Rice shine in Week 10, Xavier Worthy has struggled with consistency. Reuniting Hill with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid eliminates playbook learning curves before January.

Despite trading for Josh Downs and seeing Rashee Rice shine in Week 10, Xavier Worthy has struggled with consistency. Reuniting Hill with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid eliminates playbook learning curves before January. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sitting atop the AFC North, Pittsburgh desperately lacks a true vertical threat to stretch opposing safeties . Adding Hill’s speed alongside their physical ground attack would unlock massive intermediate passing windows.

Sitting atop the AFC North, . Adding Hill’s speed alongside their physical ground attack would unlock massive intermediate passing windows. Los Angeles Rams: Injuries and inconsistent perimeter separation have tested Los Angeles‘ passing efficiency. Head coach Sean McVay’s pre-snap motion concepts would maximize Hill’s after-catch explosion.

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