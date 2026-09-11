Tyreek Hill gets major comeback update as NFL teams circle star wide receiver

Tyreek Hill’s highly anticipated NFL comeback will have to wait a little longer, but the latest update from his agent suggests the star wide receiver is getting closer to returning to the field. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Drew Rosenhaus revealed that Hill’s doctors have recommended delaying his comeback until sometime in October as he continues recovering from his devastating knee injury.

Hill remains a free agent after the Miami Dolphins released him in February, and his recovery has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding the veteran wide receiver. Although Hill has continued to work toward regaining the explosiveness in his injured left leg, his camp has repeatedly stressed that there is no reason to rush the process.

The latest timeline could also have a major impact on when Hill ultimately finds his next team. Rosenhaus said several NFL teams have already reached out to get updates on the receiver’s recovery, but with Hill not expected to be ready until October at the earliest, the biggest opportunity for a team to make a splash could come later in the season.

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When will Tyreek Hill return to the NFL?

Drew Rosenhaus made it clear that Tyreek Hill’s health remains the priority, even with teams showing interest around the league. The veteran agent explained that doctors have recommended waiting before Hill attempts his comeback and emphasized that the goal is to make sure the eight-time Pro Bowler is completely healthy before he returns.

“His doctors have recommended though that he postpone his comeback until perhaps sometime in October. So, we’re playing on the safe side. We just want to make sure that he’s 100% good to go. We’re not in a hurry.”

That cautious approach makes a November signing increasingly intriguing. If Hill needs several more weeks to reach full clearance and football readiness, a team could wait until later in the season before adding him, potentially giving the veteran wide receiver time to ramp up properly while also allowing a contender to evaluate its roster and identify a major need. Rosenhaus previously said he expects Hill to return this season and described him as the type of player who could impact the playoff race once he signs.

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For that reason, Hill could become one of the most fascinating names on the NFL market as the season progresses. A November addition would give a Super Bowl contender a chance to add a proven explosive weapon for the stretch run and potentially a deep playoff push. The interest is already there, according to Rosenhaus; now the biggest question is when Hill will finally be healthy enough to turn that interest into his next NFL opportunity.