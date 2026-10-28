Tyreek Hill might not sign with Chiefs ahead of trade deadline

As free agent negotiations with Tyreek Hill stall, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly turned their attention toward acquiring Indianapolis Colts slot receiver Josh Downs.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ long-rumored pursuit of free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears to be taking a backseat to an active trade market option. Following Tuesday’s fire-sale trades of Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, the Indianapolis Colts have signaled a complete roster overhaul—placing wide receiver Josh Downs squarely on the trade block.

According to a report from insider Josh Taylor, interest in the 25-year-old playmaker is escalating rapidly across the league. “The Raiders, Jags, Patriots, Chiefs, Rams, and 49ers are all interested in Josh Downs per sources. Josh Downs is getting traded next. Probably to the Chiefs.”

Taylor’s update aligns with ongoing medical uncertainty surrounding Hill’s long-term rehabilitation. Rather than waiting for Hill to pass a physical, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach appears poised to target an immediate, healthy, and highly productive separator in Downs to fortify Patrick Mahomes’ passing game.

Advertisement

Will Chiefs sign Tyreek Hill?

It looks complicated at the moment. While a Tyreek Hill reunion generated major buzz earlier this month, the physical realities of Hill’s major knee reconstruction have cooled talks between both parties.

In contrast, Josh Downs offers Kansas City an active, low-cost target entering the final year of his rookie contract with an affordable base salary. Several key operational factors explain why Kansas City is prioritizing a trade for Downs:

Immediate Health & Impact: Unlike Hill, who remains without a clear return timeline, Downs is fully healthy and operating at full speed, recording 26 receptions for 307 yards through the first seven weeks.

Unlike Hill, who remains without a clear return timeline, Downs is fully healthy and operating at full speed, recording 26 receptions for 307 yards through the first seven weeks. Exceptional Separation: Ranked among the NFL’s premier slot qualifiers in route-running success against man coverage, Downs provides Mahomes with a quick-rhythm target between the numbers.

Ranked among the NFL’s premier slot qualifiers in route-running success against man coverage, Downs provides Mahomes with a quick-rhythm target between the numbers. Cap Flexibility: Carrying a remaining cap hit under $2 million, acquiring Downs allows Kansas City to retain roster and financial flexibility ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Advertisement

Who will get Josh Downs?

While Kansas City is viewed as a primary destination, Veach faces significant competition from rival general managers looking to exploit Indianapolis’ sudden fire sale. The Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars have all expressed interest in acquiring the North Carolina product.

However, with Mahomes leading an undefeated 5-0 Chiefs squad, the opportunity to slide directly into Andy Reid’s high-powered offense makes Kansas City the most attractive landing spot for Downs as trade discussions intensify.

Key takeaways

Kansas City is exploring a trade for Colts wide receiver Josh Downs as negotiations with free agent Tyreek Hill remain quiet.

as negotiations with free agent Tyreek Hill remain quiet. Insider Josh Taylor reports the Chiefs, Raiders , Jaguars, Patriots, Rams, and 49ers are actively monitoring Downs’ availability.

, Jaguars, Patriots, Rams, and 49ers are actively monitoring Downs’ availability. Following trades involving Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis is expected to move Downs next before the November 10 deadline.