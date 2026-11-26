Tyreek Hill has been sidelined for quite some time, with the Kansas City Chiefs being one of the teams linked to him amid speculation about a potential return.

The NFL is entering a crucial stage of the season, and several players are still waiting for a potential return to the field. One of them is Tyreek Hill, who has yet to receive official medical clearance and remains focused on his physical recovery. As a result, a potential return to the Kansas City Chiefs will have to wait.

Weeks ago, his agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed that Cheetah was in the final stages of his recovery, making a potential return to the field in the near future a possibility. Could that comeback take place in Chiefs Kingdom?

Hill was once one of the most explosive wide receivers in the league, but the serious injury he suffered while playing for the Miami Dolphins put his career in jeopardy. Now, with his recovery nearly complete, he will be looking to make a comeback and get another shot at proving himself on the gridiron.

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Hill’s last time on the field

Tyreek Hill’s last official NFL game took place on September 29, 2025, during a Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup in which the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 27–21. Before exiting in the third quarter, the star wideout was off to a productive night, hauling in all six of his targets for 67 yards.

Tyreek Hill gets injured while playing for the Miami Dolphins.

His evening—and ultimately his tenure in Miami—came to an abrupt halt after he suffered a gruesome left knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments near the sideline, forcing him to be carted off the field and sidelining him through the 2026 season following his offseason release.

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What options do the Chiefs have on their WR depth chart?

The idea of Tyreek Hill returning to the Kansas City Chiefs had always been floating around, although a reunion never actually materialized. Before the trade deadline, the addition of Josh Downs further reduced the chances of a Cheetah comeback, and Andy Reid now has these options at his disposal in the passing game.

SWR RWR LWR Josh Downs Rashee Rice Xavier Worthy Cyrus Allen Andrew Armstrong Jalen Royals

Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Key takeaways