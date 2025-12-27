Trending topics:
Is Christian Watson playing today for Packers vs Ravens in Week 17?

The Green Bay Packers, led by Christian Watson and already playoff-bound, will host the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in a key Week 17 matchup of the NFL.

By Matías Persuh

Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers.
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesChristian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers.

Following the Detroit Lions’ loss on Christmas Day, the Green Bay Packers secured their spot in the postseason with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Even so, they will be looking to claim an important Week 17 victory against the Baltimore Ravens, and the presence of Christian Watson on the field could prove to be a decisive factor.

According to the NFL’s official website, the talented wide receiver has been listed as questionable by the team due to illness, so his availability at Lambeau Field is not yet confirmed. Still, multiple reports suggest he is good to go and could suit up alongside the rest of his teammates.

The Packers currently hold a 9–5 record, sitting in second place in the NFC North behind the Bears. A win today is crucial for them to secure a higher seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Watson’s impact on the Packers’ offense

Christian Watson has become the ultimate “X-factor” for the Green Bay Packers’ offense in 2025, serving as the vertical threat that unlocks Jordan Love’s deep passing game.

Christian Watson

WR Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers

With 30 receptions for 498 yards and 5 touchdowns, the wide receiver’s explosive 16.6 average yards per catch keeps opposing secondaries in constant retreat.

His ability to stretch the field not only accounts for massive chunk plays but also creates vital underneath space for teammates like Romeo Doubs and Tucker Kraft, proving that when Watson is healthy and on the field, the Packers’ scoring potential increases significantly.

Final challenges before the playoffs

The Green Bay Packers face a challenging end to the regular season as they aim for the NFC North title. Ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and the finale against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers confirm Jordan Love won’t play due to his recent injuries. With Malik Willis taking the lead, the team must find a way to secure these final victories to improve its seeding before the playoffs begin.

