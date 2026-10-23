Packers confirm good news on Jordan Love, Christian Watson ahead of Week 7 game vs Lions

The Green Bay Packers roster got a big boost by the latest injury reports on quarterback Jordan Love and wideout Christian Watson against the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers received a massive boost ahead of their huge Week 7 divisional showdown against the Detroit Lions. Both starting quarterback Jordan Love and star wide receiver Christian Watson have officially been removed from the final injury report and are set to play.

Love had been dealing with a minor back issue early in the week, while Watson was limited by an ankle injury. However, after turning in strong practice sessions, both key players avoided game-day statuses and will be on the field vs Lions.

This is all a massive relief for head coach Matt LaFleur as Green Bay prepares for a high-stakes NFC North battle. Having two of their primary offensive engines healthy instantly elevates the Packers’ stock against a tough rival like Detroit.

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Christian Watson remains a primary game-changer for Green Bay

When healthy, Watson serves as the dynamic deep threat that fundamentally alters how opposing defenses cover the Packers’ offense. His elite speed and length stretch safeties vertically. That opens up crucial passing lanes underneath for the rest of Green Bay’s receiving corps.

#Packers injury report: G Aaron Banks and NT Jorden Riley are questionable. WR Christian Watson (ankle) does not have a designation. pic.twitter.com/pWgb8muyid — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) October 23, 2026

Watson’s big-play ability and knack for finding the end zone have made him a top-tier weapon for Love this season. Having him fully cleared without limitation gives the offense the explosive gear it needs to keep pace in high-scoring contests.

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Jordan Love excels despite a struggling ground attack

Love has put together an impressive 2026 NFL season, showing tremendous poise and arm talent to carry the offense. He has repeatedly delivered clutch throws under heavy pressure.

What makes his production even more notable is doing it without much assistance from a steady run game. With defenses zeroing in on the pass, Love has continued to burn secondaries. He has effectively carried the scoring workload almost entirely on his own shoulders.

Key takeaways

Jordan Love and Christian Watson are cleared to play in Week 7 against Detroit.

to play in Week 7 against Detroit. Jordan Love suffered a back issue while Christian Watson dealt with an ankle injury.

while Christian Watson dealt with an ankle injury. Love has thrived without a steady run game so far.