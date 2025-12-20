Are Josh Jacobs and Christian Watson playing tonight for Packers vs Bears in Week 16?

Week 16 of the NFL regular season could be pivotal for the playoff hopes of several teams. Among them are the Green Bay Packers, who hope to have Josh Jacobs and Christian Watson available at Soldier Field to take on the stout Chicago Bears defense.

Will Jordan Love have all his offensive weapons at his disposal? According to the NFL’s official site, both Jacobs and Watson are listed as questionable, leaving their availability in the Windy City uncertain.

Sports Medicine Physician Jesse Morse, via his X account, reported that “despite being limited all week, it seems like Jacobs is trending towards playing.” His ankle/knee issue is something he could manage during the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watson, meanwhile, was seen practicing with some of his teammates during the week, suggesting his presence on the field could be likely. According to SleeperPackers on X, Matt LaFleur described his status as “encouraging,” though the final decision will be made close to game time.

Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

What injuries are Jacobs and Watson dealing with?

The Green Bay Packers are managing critical injuries to Josh Jacobs and Christian Watson ahead of their game against the Bears. Jacobs is battling knee and ankle issues, having aggravated a pre-existing knee injury originally sustained in November against the Giants during the team’s Week 15 loss to the Broncos.

Advertisement

see also Packers’ Micah Parsons breaks silence on season-ending injury

Watson is dealing with a chest and shoulder injury after a hard fall in the third quarter of that same game in Denver last Sunday, which required him to be evaluated at a local hospital.

Advertisement

The numbers when Jacobs and Watson are on the field

Both Josh Jacobs and Christian Watson have been vital pillars of the Green Bay Packers‘ offense throughout the 2025 season. Josh Jacobs has served as the team’s workhorse on the ground, recording 218 carries for 890 yards and 13 touchdowns with a solid 4.1 average per carry.

Meanwhile, Christian Watson has provided the explosive vertical threat the team needs, hauling in 28 receptions for 481 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.2 yards per catch. Their combined production accounts for a massive portion of Green Bay’s scoring, making their health critical for the team’s postseason aspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One significant absence confirmed

Micah Parsons has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after tests confirmed a torn ACL in his left knee. The injury occurred during a non-contact play in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, and he was officially placed on injured reserve this Wednesday.

Losing their defensive centerpiece and NFL pressures leader just as the postseason approaches is truly the worst case scenario for Packers fans and their Super Bowl aspirations.