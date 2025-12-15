Trending topics:
Christian Watson injury update: Packers get positive news on the WR after Micah Parsons’ setback

During the game against the Broncos, the Green Bay Packers unfortunately had to deal with the losses of Christian Watson and Micah Parsons.

By Matías Persuh

Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesChristian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers’ visit to Mile High ended on a decidedly negative note. Not only did they suffer a tough loss to the Broncos statistically, but during the game they also saw two of their key players, Micah Parsons and Christian Watson, go down on the field.

Seeing the WR go down holding one of his shoulders suggested the worst-case scenario. However, according to insider Ian Rapoport on X, Watson did not suffer a major injury, making the outlook more positive than initially feared.

One of Love’s key weapons exited the game after taking a hard hit on his left side while attempting to catch a deep pass from his quarterback in the third quarter, and he was shortly thereafter ruled out with a chest injury.

Had he suffered a more serious injury, it would have been a major blow for Matt LaFleur, who had already received terrible news regarding Micah Parsons’ status following the loss to the Broncos.

