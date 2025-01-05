Trending topics:
Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Detroit Lions will play against Minnesota Vikings in a pivotal Week 18 clash to close out the 2024 NFL regular season. Stay tuned for all the key information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure you don't miss the action live.

Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings

By Leonardo Herrera

Detroit Lions will face off against Minnesota Vikings in a highly anticipated Week 18 showdown to cap off the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the country can find all the key information here, from kickoff times to streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This Week 18 showdown is arguably the most critical of the weekend, as both the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, each boasting a 14-2 record, square off with everything on the line: the division title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

With both teams vying for the top spot in the Conference, fans can expect a high-stakes, all-or-nothing battle between two of the league’s best, marking the culmination of a thrilling regular season.

When will the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings match be played?

Detroit Lions will take on Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 5. The game is set to begin at 8:20 PM (ET).

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions – Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA

This NFL showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will be available for live streaming in the U.S. on Fubo, which provides a free trial. Fans can also catch all the action on NBC and Peacock.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

