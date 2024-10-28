Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers face New York Giants in a Week 8 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson
© IMAGO / Icon SportswirePittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson

By Leonardo Herrera

Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against New York Giants in a Week 8 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can look forward to a high-stakes battle, with game times and streaming options widely available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment—from the opening kickoff to the last play.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After a tough loss to Dak Prescott‘s Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers have bounced back impressively, notching two consecutive wins to improve to 5-2. Now riding the momentum, the Steelers are focused on keeping their streak alive as they prepare to face the New York Giants.

In contrast, the Giants are struggling, with back-to-back losses that dropped their record to 2-5, leaving them in a precarious spot with playoff hopes slipping. Another loss would make their postseason aspirations even more challenging, so they’ll be desperate to turn things around.

Advertisement

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers take on New York Giants in the Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, October 28, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten – IMAGO / Newscom World

New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten – IMAGO / Newscom World

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa sends clear message to Miami Dolphins after loss against Arizona Cardinals

see also

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa sends clear message to Miami Dolphins after loss against Arizona Cardinals

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants in the USA

This NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: ESPN, ABC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: George Kittle sends strong message to 49ers rookies Ricky Pearsall, Isaac Guerendo
NFL

NFL News: George Kittle sends strong message to 49ers rookies Ricky Pearsall, Isaac Guerendo

NCAAF News: Michigan QB Davis Warren makes honest take on his performance this season
College Football

NCAAF News: Michigan QB Davis Warren makes honest take on his performance this season

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs lose another weapon to tough injury
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs lose another weapon to tough injury

NFL News: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends strong message to Dak Prescott after loss to 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends strong message to Dak Prescott after loss to 49ers

Better Collective Logo