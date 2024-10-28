Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers face New York Giants in a Week 8 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against New York Giants in a Week 8 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can look forward to a high-stakes battle, with game times and streaming options widely available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment—from the opening kickoff to the last play.

After a tough loss to Dak Prescott‘s Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers have bounced back impressively, notching two consecutive wins to improve to 5-2. Now riding the momentum, the Steelers are focused on keeping their streak alive as they prepare to face the New York Giants.

In contrast, the Giants are struggling, with back-to-back losses that dropped their record to 2-5, leaving them in a precarious spot with playoff hopes slipping. Another loss would make their postseason aspirations even more challenging, so they’ll be desperate to turn things around.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers take on New York Giants in the Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, October 28, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants in the USA

This NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: ESPN, ABC.