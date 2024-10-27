Tua Tagovailoa finally came back with the Miami Dolphins after suffering another concussion.

Tua Tagovailoa decided to come back with the Miami Dolphins in a long awaited game against the Arizona Cardinals. Although the quarterback had a solid performance, Kyler Murrad led a 28-27 win for the visitors.

After Tua suffered another concussion facing the Buffalo Bills, the star’s future in the NFL was uncertain. However, when not a single medical consultant recommended retirement, he decided to return.

The problem is that a 2-5 record makes a run to the Super Bowl almost impossible for the Dolphins. Even in this complicated scenario, Tagovailoa sent a message of hope.

Did the Miami Dolphins lose today?

The Miami Dolphins lost 28-27 against the Arizona Cardinals and now face a daunting schedule which includes games with the Bills, Rams, Packers, Texans and 49ers.

Buffalo are clear favorites to take the AFC East, but, Tua Tagovailoa thinks there’s still a chance to fight for a wild card spot. The conference is wide open with the last spots currently at 4-3.

“There’s always time. 17 games. It’s a long time. A lot of games. So, whether we are counted out or not, it doesn’t matter. We are going to continue to play football. I don’t know how many years ago we started out 1-7 and we didn’t have half of the guys that we have. We didn’t have half of that talent however many years ago. We won the next eight games. Anything is possible. We are going to continue to trust each other. Believe in each other.”