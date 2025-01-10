The New York Yankees have solidified their roster for the 2025 MLB season by signing Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a one-year, $5.85 million deal, avoiding salary arbitration, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Acquired at last season’s trade deadline, Chisholm quickly became an essential piece of the Yankees’ lineup. His energy, versatility, and offensive talent made him a fan favorite in New York. Over 46 games with the Yankees, the dynamic infielder showcased his ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball, solidifying his value to the team.

Chisholm’s versatility remains one of his most valuable assets. While he primarily played third base last season, his ability to excel in multiple positions offers manager Aaron Boone added flexibility in constructing his lineup. This adaptability ensures that Chisholm remains a cornerstone of the Yankees’ strategy heading into the new season.

A win-win agreement

This deal is mutually beneficial. For Chisholm, it presents an opportunity to further establish himself as a rising star in the Major Leagues and continue his growth as a player. For the Yankees, securing a young, versatile talent at an affordable price strengthens their roster as they aim to compete at the highest level.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees is walked during the eighth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Chisholm’s future with the Yankees

With this agreement, Chisholm is set to play a pivotal role for the Yankees in the 2025 season. However, his long-term future with the organization remains uncertain. Eligible for free agency after the 2025 MLB season, the coming months will be critical in determining his place in the Yankees’ plans.

If Chisholm continues to develop and maintain his production, it’s highly likely the Yankees will pursue a long-term extension to keep him in New York. His youth, talent, and infectious energy make him a valuable asset as the team looks to build a contender for years to come.