Where to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a highly anticipated Week 12 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

Watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys online for FREE in the USA on Fubo

The Washington Commanders will look to bounce back from two straight losses when they face the Dallas Cowboys, who are also in need of a win after dropping five consecutive games. Despite their recent struggles, the Commanders (7-4) remain in a strong position and are focused on snapping their losing streak while continuing to build momentum toward a playoff push.

On the other hand, the Cowboys (3-7) find themselves with a steep hill to climb, but a solid win streak could reignite their playoff aspirations, giving Dak Prescott and the team a glimmer of hope as they fight to turn their season around.

When will the Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Washington Commanders will face Dallas Cowboys in the Week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 24, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

This NFL game between Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.