NFL News: Jerry Jones' Cowboys remain in trouble, lose three key players for the game vs Commanders

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys will be without three key players to visit the Washington Commanders in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ season is a nightmare. Owner Jerry Jones‘ team has lost its starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season and accumulates a 3-7 record, falling far short of making the playoffs. Adding to the crisis, Mike McCarthy’s team will be without three injured players when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL.

The Cowboys have a divisional matchup against the Commanders, who enter the game with two straight defeats and a 7-4 record. A loss in the visit to Northwest Stadium would dash Dallas’ hopes of advancing to the Wild Card round.

It is a discouraging context for Dallas. As if that were not enough, McCarthy is about to finish the last year of his contract and is moving further away from continuing as the team’s head coach. A season that looked to be an exciting one ends up being a transition for Jones’ franchise, which continues to lose key players.

Who are the three Cowboys players ruled out for the game against the Commanders?

The three players ruled out by the Cowboys for Sunday’s game against the Commanders are wide receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Trevon Diggs and right guard Zack Martin. Diggs has groin and knee injuries, while Martin has ankle and shoulder soreness. Both were questionable after appearing on the injury report Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers OCT 27 October 27 2024 Santa Clara Calif USA Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs (7)reacts to the 49ers bench during the NFL Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Dallas 30-24 at Levi Stadium.

Cooks’ case is different, as the receiver injured his knee in Week 4, and the Cowboys did not remove him from the reserve list, something that was expected to happen this week. As a result, the 31-year-old veteran will miss his seventh consecutive game.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys rule out the arrival of Daniel Jones

The departure of quarterback Daniel Jones from the New York Giants became known this week, and the player was instantly linked to the Cowboys. With Prescott’s injury, the 27-year-old’s name sounded as a possible addition, but the Dallas franchise organization ruled out the possibility of making an effort to hire him to reinforce a sector that lost weight and only has Cooper Rush and Trey Lance as alternatives.