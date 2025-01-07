The season for the Jacksonville Jaguars was undoubtedly one of the roughest in the NFL, to the point that, toward the end, the decision was made to part ways with Doug Pederson. With the goal of turning things around with Trevor Lawrence at the helm, the organization is now interested in meeting with a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, the current team of Baker Mayfield.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the leading candidate to replace Pederson is none other than the Bucs offensive coordinator, Liam Coen.

“The #Jaguars have just put in a request to interview #Bucs OC Liam Coen, source said, his first known request for this cycle,” Rapoport stated via @RapSheet.

If the arrival of a new head coach is confirmed, they will face the tough task of turning around a disappointing season, reflected in a final record of four wins and thirteen losses. The key will be the physical recovery of Trevor Lawrence and securing a solid pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen talks with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during warms up before the game Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Coen would have his first experience as a head coach

Liam Coen currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the second NFL team where he has experience. Previously, he had two stints with the Los Angeles Rams—one in 2022 as OC and the first as a wide receivers coach in 2018-19.

If his arrival to the Jaguars is confirmed, it would mark his first experience as a head coach, with the heavy responsibility of turning around a tough season.

In addition to his time in the NFL, the former Alabama Vipers player also had roles in various capacities with programs like UMass, Kentucky, and Maine.

Another option besides Coen

While Liam Coen is one of the top candidates to join the Jaguars as the new head coach for next season, there is another alternative being considered by the front office—an assistant from another Super Bowl-contending team.

According to journalist Ian Rapoport via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet, the other candidate to begin discussions is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

“The #Jaguars have requested permission to speak with #Lions OC Ben Johnson, source said. Add them to #Patriots and #Bears. He has a window from Thursday to Saturday, all virtual.”