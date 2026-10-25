Why isn’t Jeremiyah Love playing for Cardinals today vs Broncos in 2026 NFL Week 7?

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Jeremiyah Love for the second straight game in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals may be in for trouble when taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Coming off their shocking win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals will remain without Jeremiyah Love as they host the Broncos.

“Jeremiyah Love (ankle) trying to get right after a high-ankle sprain, will miss another game this week. He’s been ruled out by coach Mike LaFleur,” as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Love sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 4, when the Cardinals were blown out by the Detroit Lions in a 45-21 rout. Then, Love was limited to 12 carries and managed just 22 yards on the ground. It’s been that kind of season so far for the rookie out of Notre Dame, who has yet to find his footing in Glendale. Against the Broncos, Love will be out with the ankle injury for a second straight game.

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Love’s numbers in 2026

So far in the 2026 NFL season, Love has totaled 67 carries for 245 yards (an average of 3.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Love has also caught 11 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.

He has yet to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark in a game this season, with his season (and career) best being his 90-yard rushing (109 total) outing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

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Broncos face another team missing RB1

With the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft ruled out for Sunday’s game against Denver, the Broncos will face yet another weakened running back room. In Week 6, the Broncos took down the Seattle Seahawks. Love’s fellow Fighting Irish teammate Jadarian Price didn’t play for the Seahawks against the Broncos. Neither did Zach Charbonnet.

Cardinals’ RB depth chart

With Love’s injury leaving Arizona’s No. 1 RB slot up for grabs, the Cards’ ground game will fall on the shoulders of Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. As it stands, James Conner remains on Injured Reserve (IR). During last week’s 18-16 win over the Rams, Knight made the most of his touches, even though Allgeier had the most carries.

Allgeier finished the day with 18 carries for 38 yards (an average of 2.1 yards per carry), as well as a catch for a 10-yard gain. Knight, on the other hand, recorded 15 carries for 80 yards (an average of 5.3 yards per carry) and two catches for 18 yards.

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In Love’s absence, the Cardinals failed to score a single touchdown and watched kicker Chad Ryland carry them to victory as he scored six field goals, including the game-winner from 43 yards as time expired. Incredibly enough, in the only game this season in which Arizona didn’t score a touchdown, it still secured its second win of the season—and did so against an offseason Super Bowl LXI favorite.

Key takeaways