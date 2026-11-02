Jonathan Taylor delivers ultimatum to Colts amid NY Giants, Broncos trade rumors

Although a report close to the New York Giants ramps up Jonathan Taylor’s trade rumors, the Indianapolis Colts‘ running back is focused on turning the 2026 NFL season around in the Crossroads of America. Taylor made that crystal clear as he sent a loud message to the locker room following the gut-wrenching 42-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants aren’t the only team interested in Taylor. The Denver Broncos have also entered the sweepstakes for the Colts’ RB, as have several other teams across the NFL. Still, lost in all the noise might be the fact that Taylor is fine staying in Indianapolis for the time being.

In case that wasn’t clear enough, Taylor’s latest comments indicate that his main focus remains helping the Colts, and his mind isn’t wandering toward a move. For the time being, he remains a Colt and that’s all he can think of. The way things are looking for Indianapolis, everyone in the locker room has a lot on their plate.

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Jonathan Taylor’s reaction after Week 8 loss

“It’s not going to get any easier. It’s actually going to get even harder, and teams are going to look at us even more, foaming at the mouth. So then it gets to a point of: What are you going to do? Your back’s against the wall. You have to fight your way out of the corner,” Jonathan Taylor said postgame, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts.

“That’s all I’m thinking about. For myself, but also how to convey that to the rest of the guys in the locker room. This is not getting anywhere near any easier, and we got to accept that. When you accept that, that’s just the first step.”

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While the Giants heard an encouraging update on Taylor’s potential trade after Week 8, it’s plain to see the running back’s comments to the media in the locker room weren’t the most promising for the G-Men or the Broncos.

What to make of Taylor’s message

Taylor’s postgame statement is very telling. Not only because it shined a light on the running back’s frustration with the state of the Colts in the 2026 NFL season, but also because it may hint at Taylor’s future. Taylor spoke as someone who is in it for the long haul, which he is, as he’s under contract through 2028. His comments might also confirm that he won’t be traded before the NFL deadline.

However, as much as he might embrace facing adversity, Taylor would also love to join a Super Bowl contender. If one, be it the Giants, Broncos, Seahawks, or any other team, can come up with an offer that meets the Colts’ requirements, then he may not put up much resistance.

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Until that happens, though, Taylor is a member of the Colts, and his mind isn’t running wild with the speculation. Instead, he’s staying focused. Taylor isn’t blind or deaf, though. He knows how big of a figure he is heading into the final week before the trade deadline. However, he knows better than to waste time on what’s out of his reach. What he can help change, on the other hand, is how the Colts are doing this season, and that’s what remains his main goal.

Key takeaways

A 42-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars prompted Jonathan Taylor’s message to Indianapolis Colts teammates.

against the Jacksonville Jaguars prompted Jonathan Taylor’s message to Indianapolis Colts teammates. “This is not getting anywhere near any easier,” Jonathan Taylor told reporters after Week 8.

Jonathan Taylor told reporters after Week 8. Under contract through 2028, Jonathan Taylor remains committed to the Indianapolis Colts long term.