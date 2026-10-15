Why isn’t Jadarian Price playing today for Seahawks vs Broncos in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled at the running back position. They'll have many absences to face the Broncos.

The Seattle Seahawks will be without rookie running back Jadarian Price when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 6. Price remains on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury, forcing Seattle to continue reshuffling the backfield for Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks announced the move on October 3 after the rookie aggravated the injury during practice. Price initially sustained the issue in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, and the setback was serious enough to place him on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least four games before he can be considered for a return.

Price’s absence comes at a difficult time for Seattle, which is also waiting for Zach Charbonnet to return from the torn ACL he suffered during the playoffs last January. With both backs unavailable against Denver, the Seahawks will rely on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani to handle much of the workload while Velus Jones Jr. provides additional depth.

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Why is Jadarian Price out for Seahawks vs Broncos?

Jadarian Price is unavailable because of the chest injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this month. The rookie first experienced the problem against Arizona and then aggravated it during practice, prompting Seattle to sideline him and make a roster move to protect its running back depth.

The injury means Price cannot return for the Broncos game, and his placement on injured reserve requires him to miss at least four games. Seattle will continue monitoring his recovery, but the team has not announced an exact date for his return to action.

Price had recorded 119 rushing yards on 28 carries across his first three NFL games before the injury interrupted his rookie season. His absence has forced the Seahawks to lean on other options, with Wilson stepping into a larger role and Holani also expected to contribute as Seattle tries to maintain its ground game.

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Who is Seahawks’ starting running back?

Emanuel Wilson is expected to lead Seattle’s backfield against Denver after stepping up in Price’s absence. Wilson delivered a strong performance in the Seahawks’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while adding three receptions for 39 yards and another score.

George Holani is another option who could see meaningful opportunities, particularly as Seattle manages its limited depth at running back. The Seahawks also have Velus Jones Jr. available after signing him from their practice squad, giving the coaching staff another player who can help fill the void.

Seattle’s backfield situation could change once Charbonnet is ready to return, but he is not expected to play against Denver. Until Price is cleared to come off injured reserve, Wilson will remain a key part of the Seahawks’ plans as they look to generate offense against the Broncos.