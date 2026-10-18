Broncos’ change in terminology causes Bo Nix struggles as Sean Payton took playcalling duties back

Playcalling is an art, and terminology is a key aspect of it. Both coach and team must understand every single key word, signal, and cadence. Apparently, the changes in playcalling on the Denver Broncos between Sean Payton and Davis Webb are causing big confusions on Bo Nix.

Per Jay Glazer of Fox, “the Broncos changed their offensive terminology when Davis Webb became OC in the offseason. When Sean Payton took play-calling duties back from Webb, he switched it back to his terminology. All the changing verbiage has played a role in Bo Nix’s struggles. Payton is confident Nix will be fine.”

Nix had a stellar 2025 season but the 2026 start hasn’t been good at all. Davis Webb was promoted to be the playcaller, but it didn’t work, so Payton took the duties back.

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Promoting Davis Webb was a huge mistake

The saying “don’t fix what isn’t broken” didn’t get to Payton. He was so focused on keeping Webb that he promoted him to be a playcaller and didn’t foresee these issues. Not only that, but Payton is an elite playcaller, Webb was a first-timer. The drop-off was very predictable.

Per @JayGlazer, the #Broncos changed their offensive terminology when Davis Webb became OC in the offseason. When Sean Payton took play-calling duties back from Webb, he switched it back to his terminology.



All the changing verbiage has played a role in Bo Nix’s struggles.… pic.twitter.com/BkHp6jqnJI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2026

Now, the young QB is the one struggling, and trying to readapt. Payton should’ve, logically, never changed what was working to wonders. After all, Denver was one of the best offenses in the NFL. Now, it’s one of the worse.

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Broncos weapons must step up

The Broncos paid a first-round pick to bring wideout Jaylen Waddle. Last season, they had a breakout year by WR Troy Franklin. Yet, both have been really underwhelming to start the season.

Jaylen Waddle is averaging 38 yards per game, while Troy Franklin is a no-show, with just 66 yards all season. In fact, it’s the backup running back, RJ Harvey, the one who leads the team in catches with 23.

Key takeaways

Offensive terminology changes contributed to Bo Nix’s early-season struggles with Denver.

with Denver. Head coach Sean Payton retook play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

from offensive coordinator Davis Webb. Backup running back RJ Harvey leads Denver with 23 catches this season.