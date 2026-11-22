The Denver Broncos enter their Week 11 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders chasing a bigger prize in the AFC West. With the division race tightening, every result could shape their path forward.

The key storyline heading into the Week 11 matchup is the AFC West race, with the Denver Broncos looking to maintain their position among the conference’s top contenders while the Las Vegas Raiders try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Denver enters the divisional showdown with a 7-2 record, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC West. Klint Kubiak‘s side, meanwhile, sits at 4-6 after consecutive defeats, leaving little room for another setback.

Sean Payton‘s team wants to strengthen its position in the AFC playoff picture and remain in contention for the division crown, while Las Vegas needs to find a way to reverse its recent slide and avoid falling further behind its rivals.

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What happens if the Broncos beat the Raiders today?

If the Broncos defeat the Raiders, they will improve to 8-2 and move to 3-1 in AFC West games, strengthening their position in the division race. Meanwhile, Las Vegas would fall to 4-7, with a 1-2 record against divisional opponents.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A victory would give Sean Payton’s team its sixth consecutive win and put additional pressure on the Chiefs, who also enter Week 11 with a 7-2 record. Denver would temporarily move ahead of Kansas City in the division standings.

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The Chargers, meanwhile, will face the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Although that result could affect the overall division standings, it would not change Denver’s or Kansas City’s position if either team wins its respective game.

What happens if the Broncos lose to the Raiders today?

If the Broncos lose to the Raiders, Denver will drop to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the AFC West, while Las Vegas will improve to 5-6 and 2-1 against division opponents. The defeat would end Denver’s five-game winning streak and give the Raiders an important divisional victory.

The loss would also open the door for Kansas City to gain ground in the AFC West race. The Chiefs are currently 7-2, tied with Denver for first place, but would move to 8-2 if they beat the Cardinals. In that scenario, Kansas City would take a one-game lead over the Broncos, who would fall to 7-3.

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Even if the Chiefs lose to Arizona and also finish 7-3, Kansas City would remain ahead of Denver in the divisional standings based on its current advantage in division record. The Chiefs entered Week 11 at 3-1 against AFC West opponents, compared with Denver’s 2-1.

A Broncos loss would leave both teams at 2-2 in divisional games. For Las Vegas, beating Denver would be particularly valuable because it would bring the Raiders closer to the top half of the division and improve their record in head-to-head divisional matchups.

What happens if the Broncos and Raiders tie today?

If the Broncos and Raiders go to overtime and finish level, Denver will move to 7-2-1, while Las Vegas will improve to 4-6-1. Both teams would receive half a win and half a loss for winning-percentage purposes, rather than having the result count as a full victory or defeat.

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Denver would remain unbeaten in its last six games, but the tie would not give the Broncos the same advantage as a win in the AFC West race. Their divisional record would become 2-1-1, while the Raiders would move to 1-1-1 against division opponents.

The impact on the division standings would also depend on Kansas City’s result against Arizona. If the Chiefs win, they would improve to 8-2 and hold a clear advantage over Denver.

Key takeaways

7-2 record puts the Denver Broncos tied with the Kansas City Chiefs in AFC West.

puts the Denver Broncos tied with the Kansas City Chiefs in AFC West. Improve to 8-2 and earn a sixth consecutive win if Denver beats Las Vegas.

and earn a sixth consecutive win if Denver beats Las Vegas. Move to 7-2-1 if the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders tie in Week 11.