Canadiens HC Martin St. Louis expresses frustration over game management after loss

The Montreal Canadiens lost to the visiting Anaheim Ducks and head coach Martin St. Louis knew exactly what area of the game to blame after the final buzzer went off at Bell Centre. The Habs are now compromising their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I found late in the third period we didn’t manage risk properly,” St. Louis admitted after the 4-3 loss, via NHL.com. “I felt we were too aggressive and lacked a bit of execution. We gave up good chances late in the game that we didn’t have to give them.”

Montreal conceded the game-deciding goal to Ducks’ Cutter Gauthier—his 34th on the NHL season—with 2:30 minutes left in the third period. Such a blow was one too harsh for the Habs to recover from, and they have now lost back-to-back games at home.

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Canadiens having trouble in homestand

Riding a three-game win streak, the Canadiens returned home to take on the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Boston Bruins at Bell Centre. So far, the homestand is off to a terrible start.

Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens

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The Habs have dropped back-to-back games, and must now hold off the historic rival Bruins in a decisive game with playoff implications. If the Canadiens are serious about making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they can’t afford to go winless in three consecutive home games.

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Playoff picture

Montreal currently sits in third place in the Atlantic Division. However, the Bruins and Detroit Red Wings—first and second wild cards, respectively—are both sitting just two points behind. Boston must make a quick stop in New Jersey before its visit to “The City of Saints”.

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Thus, the Bruins and Habs might face-off in a game directly for the third place in the division. Meanwhile, the Red Wings will host the Calgary Flames, looking to end their three-game losing hex.

The race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is on. The Eastern Conference has turned into a bloodbath, and one misstep may be the difference between playing meaningful hockey in late April or enjoying an extra-long offseason. The Habs know the buzz in town would make the latter anything but an enjoyable period.

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