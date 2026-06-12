What’s Paraguay’s FIFA ranking? More about the USA’s 2026 World Cup Group Stage opponent

The 2026 World Cup is underway and Paraguay is one of USA's biggest threats in the Group Stage, but is that reflected on its FIFA ranking?

Group D is one of the most evenly matched groups in this 2026 World Cup. Hence, for the USMNT, winning it won’t be an easy task. In fact, Paraguay could be the ones playing spoiler, so let’s review their FIFA ranking.

The USMNT opens its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium. This could be a crucial game regarding how Group D develops, as both teams could see themselves as potential group-toppers.

Group D could be easily labeled as a coin flip on who will lead it. Three of the teams are in the top 30 of the FIFA rankings, but the outlier is Paraguay, ranked 40th in the world. However, Paraguay may be one of the most dangerous teams in the group anyway. That is thanks to elite profile of coach Gustavo Alfaro.

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How does Paraguay compare to the rest of Group D?

According to the latest FIFA World Rankings, Paraguay are the lowest-ranked team in the group. The current standings are:

Players of Paraguay

United States — 19th

Turkey — 23rd

Australia — 27th

Paraguay — 40th

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What is Paraguay’s schedule in Group D?

Paraguay will begin their World Cup journey against one of the World Cup hosts before closing the group stage in San Francisco.