What’s Paraguay’s FIFA ranking? More about the USA’s 2026 World Cup Group Stage opponent

Group D is one of the most evenly matched groups in this 2026 World Cup. Hence, for the USMNT, winning it won’t be an easy task. In fact, Paraguay could be the ones playing spoiler, so let’s review their FIFA ranking.
The USMNT opens its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium. This could be a crucial game regarding how Group D develops, as both teams could see themselves as potential group-toppers.
Group D could be easily labeled as a coin flip on who will lead it. Three of the teams are in the top 30 of the FIFA rankings, but the outlier is Paraguay, ranked 40th in the world. However, Paraguay may be one of the most dangerous teams in the group anyway. That is thanks to elite profile of coach Gustavo Alfaro.
How does Paraguay compare to the rest of Group D?
According to the latest FIFA World Rankings, Paraguay are the lowest-ranked team in the group. The current standings are:
Players of Paraguay
- United States — 19th
- Turkey — 23rd
- Australia — 27th
- Paraguay — 40th
What is Paraguay’s schedule in Group D?
Paraguay will begin their World Cup journey against one of the World Cup hosts before closing the group stage in San Francisco.
- June 12: Paraguay vs. United States — Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood
- June 19: Paraguay vs. Turkey — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara
- June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara