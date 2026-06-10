NY Rangers’ Adam Fox reportedly reluctant to facilitate a trade to Sharks

Amid growing speculation that Adam Fox may be looking to skip town, a report indicates the New York Rangers' top defenseman is unwilling to join the San Jose Sharks.

It appears Adam Fox isn’t going anywhere. At the very least, he has no interest in jumping ship on the New York Rangers and heading to the San Jose Sharks. Although the Sharks are one of the youngest and most exciting teams in the NHL, reports indicate Fox would veto any potential move to the Capital of Silicon Valley.

At the end of the day, the Rangers are in a rough situation, but life in New York City may make it all worthwhile. Perhaps Fox would be interested in leaving the organization ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, but not for the Sharks, who, for all the forward talent they possess, are still a ways away from becoming true Stanley Cup contenders. If he is to be traded, Fox might want to join a Cup favorite rather than a team that must first go through its growing pains.

“Fox appears unwilling to waive his NMC for any deal involving San Jose,” Jonny Lazarus of Daily Faceoff reported on his X account.

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San Jose needs defensive help

Although Fox hasn’t openly admitted a desire to leave New York, he remains one of the Rangers’ biggest trade chips should the organization decide to hold a garage sale at Madison Square Garden.

Adam Fox, defenseman for the New York Rangers.

The Sharks might be the most defense-needy team among the NHL’s playoff bubble clubs. With the likes of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa, and many others leading the forward group, San Jose saw its playoff hopes come crashing down due to a lack of balance between offense and defense.

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General manager Mike Grier and the rest of the organization are determined to correct that flaw, arguably the only thing missing from an otherwise superb work at rebuilding the roster. However, it appears Fox will not waive his NMC for the Sharks, and that’s a deal-breaker.

Fox’s contract

In the 2026-27 NHL campaign, Fox will enter the fifth season of his seven-year, $66.5 million contract with the Blueshirts. Fox is signed to a full no-movement clause, which will convert into a 16-team no-trade list in 2027-28.

Perhaps the Sharks are willing to wait one more year for Fox, who will turn 29 next February. However, there might be nothing San Jose—or New York—can do if the blueliner includes the Sharks on his no-trade list.

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Would New York want to trade Fox?

As for the Rangers, they may have little interest in parting with their best defenseman, but there are also several benefits to a potential trade. First and foremost, Fox could be the key to working out a deal with San Jose that includes the second overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Rangers are reportedly settling for a defenseman with the No. 5 pick, but their draft-night plans could change entirely if they acquire No. 2. If Fox is moved, New York may not even need to part with its own selection and could end up with two picks in the top five.

Pulling off such a move could cost Chris Drury some goodwill—which is already in short supply—with fans in Manhattan. But it could all be forgiven if the Blueshirts land their franchise-saving duo. Given how recent top draft picks have panned out in New York City, however, that might be wishful thinking.

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Fox pushed to arrive in New York

Born in Jericho, New York, it was always Fox’s dream to play for the New York Rangers. He made that crystal clear when he urged the Carolina Hurricanes to trade him to the Broadway Blueshirts before he even made his NHL debut. Fox always wanted to stay home. In the league, that place is Madison Square Garden.

Adam Fox at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Whether the recent disastrous seasons in Manhattan have changed his thoughts on the Rangers remains unclear. Yet, if Fox is considering a fresh start, it seems clear he won’t leave just anywhere.

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Unless it makes sense for him and his family, he’d rather stay in the City That Never Sleeps. As reports indicate, San Jose is not among the options for which Fox would give up his childhood dream.