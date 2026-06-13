Wembanyama loses NBA Finals: How did LeBron James, Stephen Curry fare in first championship series?

Victor Wembanyama unfortunately lost his first NBA Finals, which is a painful experience for any player. It's something LeBron James also went through back in the day, though Stephen Curry had better luck in his first trip.

Victor Wembanyama had a great deep playoff run that took him all the way to the 2026 NBA Finals. Once there, however, his San Antonio Spurs couldn’t do much to stop the New York Knicks and were dominated in a 4-1 series loss. LeBron James went through something very similar during his first run at a ring.

Just like Wembanyama, James suffered a painful defeat in the 2007 NBA Finals while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. His team was swept 4-0 by the San Antonio Spurs, the very same franchise that looks much better today with the talented, towering Frenchman on the roster.

On the other hand, Stephen Curry also enters the conversation when comparing what Wembanyama accomplished in his first Finals appearance. But the Golden State Warriors guard fared much better, winning his first big trophy in 2015 with the team he has played for since 2009.

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A great learning experience for Wembanyama and the Spurs

What Wembanyama accomplished in just his third NBA season, helping the Spurs put together a deep playoff run and knocking out the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder along the way, was incredibly impressive. It’s a valuable learning experience he can use down the road to get his revenge against the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson cashes the three with Wemby in his landing space 😮 pic.twitter.com/POudeDKHYz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

That’s pretty much exactly what James did after losing his first Finals back in 2007. It wasn’t until 2013 that he finally got his revenge against the Spurs, winning a thrilling 4-3 series against San Antonio as a member of the Miami Heat.

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Wembanyama can also look at how well Curry has fared with the Warriors, having lost just two Finals in his career. One of those losses came during his second trip to the championship stage, falling to none other than James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.